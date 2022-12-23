Constance Mills Atkins Buck, PhD's new book "Killing Beauty in North America" is a deep dive into the intersection of the author's family history and America's history

Recent release "Killing Beauty in North America" from Page Publishing author Constance Mills Atkins Buck, PhD is a factual book that lays out the author's family history and the ways that it intersects with Native people of America.

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constance Mills Atkins Buck, PhD, a clinical psychologist, and teacher of anatomy, Reichian breathwork, and sensual massage, has completed her new book "Killing Beauty in North America": a gripping real-life story about her family and how they are linked to Native Americans in South Dakota.

Buck writes in her introduction, "We live in a time that requires a connection to heart. To approach these difficult times with intellect, without heart, disregards the talent and offerings of millions of people, including ourselves. Our history as white Europeans entails battles, bloodshed, and a disregard of the original inhabitants.

Published by Page Publishing, Buck's captivating tale uses the historic ties between her family and the US Government to give readers insight into the hardships faced by the Native people of America. The story she tells lays out how her great-grandfather came into possession of sacred Native American objects after engaging in battle in South Dakota in the 1800s. Her family's story lays bare a piece of this country's brutal history: "There are many stories told about European experiences when they landed. Most stories idealize the experience of white males. There are many other stories to be told. This is one of them." She uses her book to open a larger conversation about the future of the United States and the world.

