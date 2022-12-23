Khalil Gibran Fahie's newly released "Through the Spiritual Lens of Love" is an engaging collection of spiritually charged verse

"Through the Spiritual Lens of Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Khalil Gibran Fahie is a thought-provoking selection of poetry that promotes reflection on key aspects of the human experience.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Through the Spiritual Lens of Love": a delightful reading experience that encourages and comforts. "Through the Spiritual Lens of Love" is the creation of published author Khalil Gibran Fahie, a native of Brooklyn, New York, with a passion for the creative arts, including music.

Fahie shares, "Through the Spiritual Lens of Love is about living life and loving in different ways. In this poetic book you will find love, family, death, depression, leadership, and so much more. This book will allow you to use your own lens while reading and interpret the love and spirituality within. Sometimes we may get too busy in life and set aside the important things that matter to us the most, family. This book will take you on a journey with endless paths leading to the love of life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Khalil Gibran Fahie's new book features engaging imagery created by Rim Sebiti and Mohamad El Wazze.

Fahie shares a heartfelt poetic experience in hopes of empowering and entertaining readers of all backgrounds.

Consumers can purchase "Through the Spiritual Lens of Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Through the Spiritual Lens of Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing