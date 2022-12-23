Author Monty Vanblaricum's new book "Sons of Dorothy Coats" is stirring portrait of the dangerous life of a single woman and her children in frontier-era West Virginia

Recent release "Sons of Dorothy Coats" from Page Publishing author Monty Vanblaricum is an evocative work of historical fiction introducing the Coats family, who lived hand to mouth in nineteenth-century West Virginia. Her two sons, Steve and Kenny, embark on a bounty-hunting mission to earn a life-changing cash reward and encounter the deadly threats of outlaws, hostile natives, and the challenges of life at both ends of a gun.

WILMORE, Ky., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monty Vanblaricum, a prolific writer who has published nine novels in only four years, has completed his new book "Sons of Dorothy Coats": a gripping and potent Western that keeps the pages turning until its stunning conclusion.

The author shares, "I started writing at the age of sixty-one. I've read over a thousand books and decided to try it. Since the first one, I have written nine books. I hope you enjoy it. This book is about a lone woman who is going through hard times raising her children in the mountains of West Virginia. The oldest child goes out on his own with the ideal of making a new life for his mom, brother, and sister, only to get caught up in a jam in which only his brother could get him out of and finally made his mother's dreams come true through the barrel of his Colt .45 in the form of death to wanted outlaws."

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Sons of Dorothy Coats" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

