Taquisha Winston's newly released "ENTERING INTO THE SECRETS OF GOD" is an enriching message of God's providing spirit

"ENTERING INTO THE SECRETS OF GOD" from Christian Faith Publishing author Taquisha Winston is an empowering message of God's grace for all, especially single mothers navigating the myriad challenges and blessings of parenthood.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "ENTERING INTO THE SECRETS OF GOD": a thoughtful exploration of faith through the lens of single motherhood. "ENTERING INTO THE SECRETS OF GOD" is the creation of published author Taquisha Winston.

Winston shares, "Entering into the secrets of God is about getting to know God through your experiences in life. It teaches you to stand firm in your relationship with God. Don't be so quick to give up because your life gets a little too hard, and the hurdles of life seem a little too high to jump. No matter how many times you fall, get back up and jump again. Sometimes you have to go back a little farther to jump a little higher. So don't despise the jump. Just do what you have to to make it over the hurdles of life.

"This book also teaches us how being a single mom is a great tool for God to work with because while being a single mom, God can show you and others that with Him, all things are possible. And he's the provider of life that He promised us He is. Don't let being a single mom make you bitter and angry at the world. Let your light shine on the world. Allow people to see God in you and your children's lives. Jesus made the way for us all so trust Him to move on your behalf. No matter what, just keep believing! In Jesus's name, let this book touch your heart and mind to where it begins doing good work within you, amen! Have a blessed day!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Taquisha Winston's new book encourages readers to keep the faith during times of struggle and celebrate the good God offers.

Winston shares in hopes of empowering others in their pursuit of connection with their spiritual journey.

Consumers can purchase "ENTERING INTO THE SECRETS OF GOD" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

