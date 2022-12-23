Suneeti Lock's newly released "I, Naomi This Is My Story" is a compelling biblical fiction that explores the life of a key biblical figure

"I, Naomi This Is My Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Suneeti Lock is an enjoyable biblical biography that brings new awareness and a sense of humanity to an often-overlooked figure of the Bible.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I, Naomi This Is My Story": an engaging look into the life of Naomi of the Old Testament. "I, Naomi This Is My Story" is the creation of published author Suneeti Lock, an educator and resident of Australia.

Lock shares, "Meet Naomi, eminent townswoman and woman extraordinaire, as she reclines in her favorite cedarwood armchair in her lovely home in central Bethlehem. Hear her remarkable story as she tells of droughts, famines, wars, and disasters woven from the Old Testament (OT) history into her personal life and that of her generation. Revel in the rich landscape and culture of ancient, pre-monarchic though chaotic Israel as she lifts the curtain and unfolds her gripping account that weaves OT history, law, myth, and legend into a uniquely credible story. Very especially, listen to her message for the Levites of our day, though her appeal and legacy are both timeless and universal. To achieve this, Suneeti has used a unique device that she calls a 'di-monologue' wherein the ancient Naomi converses with an invisible modern-day audience to recount her untold story and thus bridges the gap of some three millennia.

"I, Naomi grew out of a Bible study on the book of Ruth conducted by the women's group in Suneeti's church. During one of the sessions, when Naomi was getting the short end of the stick, it dawned on Suneeti that Naomi's story had never been told. Thus grew this story of an obscure, shelved, almost forgotten woman but who was central not only to OT history but also the history of all mankind."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suneeti Lock's new book will bring new perspective to the life and challenges of the biblical woman.

Lock offers a vivid narrative that brings Naomi to life as never before through a creative and unique perspective.

Consumers can purchase "I, Naomi This Is My Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "I, Naomi This Is My Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing