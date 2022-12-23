Author Talib Bryant's new book "Fantacide 1: Unsainted" centers around former FBI agent Lee Wong, whose fateful choice to take on one final case changes his life forever

Recent release "Fantacide 1: Unsainted" from Page Publishing author Talib Bryant is an enthralling tale that follows an FBI agent who, after living in isolation for failing to catch a serial killer, returns to the job for one last case. But as agent Wong delves deeper into the mystery at hand, he'll discover a whole new world and his true purpose in life.

WEST POINT, N.Y. , Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talib Bryant, who currently studies physics and photonics at the United States Military Academy at West Point, has completed his new book "Fantacide 1: Unsainted": a thrilling tale that follows a former FBI agent as he returns from his retirement to solve a new case, only for it to become much more than he bargained for.

"After failing to solve a prolonged case involving an untraceable serial killer, prominent FBI agent Lee Wong resigned himself from office and went into isolated depression, firmly believing that his glory days were over. Roughly half a decade later, he received a call from his former coworker and close friend who proposed a case that would promise redemption. Reluctant at first, Lee accepted the job with the slight hope of turning his stagnant life around. His hope was answered when he entered the crime scene; however, his new meaning in life was far from his expectations. With no pay or any official recognition, Lee became what every child aspired to be and eventually grow out of: a destined hero that works in the phantasmal shadows of night," writes Bryant.

Published by Page Publishing, Talib Bryant's gripping novel will take readers on an incredible journey as agent Wong settles into his new and unexpected life as a hero and paranormal investigator. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists readers will never see coming, "Fantacide 1: Unsainted" will leave readers spellbound and desperate for more.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Fantacide 1: Unsainted" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing