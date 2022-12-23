David Alouidor's newly released "The Books of the Bible" is an encouraging discussion of the various books of the Bible in a format set for ease of understanding.

"The Books of the Bible" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Alouidor is a helpful resource for students of the Bible seeking a clearer understanding of scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Books of the Bible": an informative approach to studying the Bible. "The Books of the Bible" is the creation of published author David Alouidor, a native of Haiti who enjoys spreading God's word.

Alouidor shares, "God used to talk to the prophets before. Now He talks to us by His words. Let us follow His words by learning them, practicing them in our lives."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Alouidor's new book will encourage readers through a clear, understandable explanation of God's word.

Alouidor shares in hopes of aiding others on their journey to developing a stronger connection with their faith through thoughtful reflection and study.

Consumers can purchase"The Books of the Bible" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Books of the Bible," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

