Author Joyce Pike's new book "The Greatest of These Is Love" is about love--how to love, when to love, and most importantly, whom to love the most

Recent release "The Greatest of These Is Love" from Page Publishing author Joyce Pike teaches readers of all ages to love everyone to the degree that they should be loved, expressing life's most important essential values.

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joyce Pike has completed her new book "The Greatest of These Is Love": a captivating creative work that shares the powerful message of God's love.

Joyce Pike began her formal art studies with Sergei Bongart at the age of twenty-three and later continued with Hal Reed. She taught art for seventeen years at the Los Angeles Valley College; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Pike School of Art in Pacific Grove, California. Pike has demonstrated and lectured on the impressionistic approach to visual art throughout Europe and has appeared in more than fifty television programs on art. She is listed in the 'World's Who's Who of Women' and is a member of Women's Artists of the American West. She won the Notable American Award in 1980 and is a master painter with Oil Painters of America. She is the author of 'Painting Floral Still Lifes, Oil Painting: A Direct Approach, and Painting Flowers with Joyce Pike' (North Light books) and has made forty-five one-hour instructional videos on painting floral still lifes, landscapes, seascapes, and portraits. She also paints in porcelain. She resides in Nevada.

Pike writes, "Why did I write this book? To show a child what is important in life through the Bible and to help them understand how God wants us to stay close to him even when we are young. The book is full of stories that are real and that were meant to entertain, even a child. The stories can be also enjoyed by all ages. The book is full of images of paintings all done by me. I have spent my long life as a professional artist. I invite you into my life through my paintings, poems, and stories. If you are still little, have Mom or Dad read to you. Someday, when they are old, you can read to them. This is called togetherness or just love."

Published by Page Publishing, Joyce Pike's meaningful work shares the fascinating creative perspective of the author.

