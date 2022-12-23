Michael Fernandez's newly released "Delivered From Transsexual Sin" is a personal account of a journey of deliverance

"Delivered From Transsexual Sin" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Fernandez is a deeply personal discussion of the author's experiences with divine intervention and redemption.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Delivered From Transsexual Sin": an open discussion of a personal and spiritual journey. "Delivered From Transsexual Sin" is the creation of published author Michael Fernandez.

Fernandez shares, "My ministry is committed to sharing God's love. In helping the body of Christ by sharing my testimony of how Jesus set me free from transexual demons, pornography, and other addictions. To make an arrangement with the church's community with a workshop on how to deal with these problems and not to condemn sinners. But share the good news that Jesus can set them free. There is power in the cross and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"For the Word of the Lord says in Matthew 10:7–8 (KJV), 'And as ye go, preach, saying, The kingdom of heaven is at hand. Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.'

"Our vision is to spread the good news of Jesus Christ to all nations. I have future plans to expand using television, the Internet, books, and other forms of media available today to reach as many people as possible. The Lord gave me the honor of writing two books; the first is Gifts of the Holy Ghost from experiences from the ministry. The second book is Power of the Cross That Set Me Free and Healed Me. This second book is my testimony of my deliverance from transexual sin and how God healed me from the incurable disease, Evans syndrome. I always recommend individuals to go to my website to see the free videos on how I overcame addiction, http://www.mfministries.net."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Fernandez's new book pairs personal memories with relevant scripture to offer readers a unique perspective of salvation.

Fernandez offers readers a private look into his journey with in hopes of aiding others in finding purpose through God's plan.

Consumers can purchase "Delivered From Transsexual Sin" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Delivered From Transsexual Sin," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing