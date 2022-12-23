Rick L. Johnson's newly released "There Is A Doorway..." is a thought-provoking discussion of biblical knowledge and revelation

"There Is A Doorway..." from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick L. Johnson is a compelling look into the author's study of the Word of God that has spanned over fifty years.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022

Johnson shares, "There Is A Doorway is a book by Rick L. Johnson on the enlightenment that he has attained from the leading and direction of God's Holy Spirit from the number one source, the Bible. Like most, a lost soul in need of and searching to understand and to find salvation, the author has chronicled here his long quest for clarity and knowledge of God from His Word to us, the Holy Bible. How it had eluded him and how with persistence and God's goodness leading him that he overcame the challenges and hurdles to a fuller understanding, through the leadings and the teachings of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ—this is that book!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick L. Johnson's new book will challenge and encourage believers in their pursuit of connection with God.

Johnson shares in hopes of motivating readers to seek and nurture a stronger bond with God and His Word.

