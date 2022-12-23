Author Randy Whaley's new book "The Pawpaw Forest" is a hard look into the life of one man's journey as he persevered against unspeakable odds

Recent release "The Pawpaw Forest" from Page Publishing author Randy Whaley is It reveals the soul-touching and unbreakable bond which he shared with his children, father, and four-legged canine friends.

LEON, W.Va., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Randy Whaley, author of "Grapevines and Can Shooters," has completed his new book "The Pawpaw Forest": a gripping and potent work in which the author lays bare his innermost feelings.

Whaley writes, "The writing of this book proved to be a monumental task. Its inception entered my mind over two decades ago as I felt compelled to show the strength of the human will to survive. I am not a great writer. I just have great things to write about. Once this work began, I labored arduously off and on over a ten-year span before its completion. There were bouts of discouragement when I doubted seriously whether or not it would ever be finished. As I pen these final words, I must say, it feels good."

Published by Page Publishing, Randy Whaley's impactful work is a compelling account of enduring adversity that encompassed his existence for nearly two decades. This written work also contains riveting adventures which transpired in the Colorado Rockies, the desert mountains of Arizona, and deep in the heart of South America.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Pawpaw Forest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

