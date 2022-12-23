Jayde Pope's newly released "You Are More" is a sweet tale of a mother's love and connection with a beloved son

"You Are More" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jayde Pope is a celebration of the complexities of motherhood and all the joys that accompany the busy life of a mom.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Are More": an uplifting juvenile fiction that examines the highs and lows of parenting. "You Are More" is the creation of published author Jayde Pope, a dedicated wife, mother, coach, and special needs educator in Alabama.

Pope shares, "Aren't all little boys fearless, dirty bundles of energy? They are rough. They stink. They test your patience as a mother. But, boy, do they consume a mother's heart! There is just something special about the bond between a mama and her baby boy.

"You Are More is a sweet note from young, new parents to their precious little boy that focuses on the love he brings to their family. God has provided a perfect little man for the family, and even when things don't work out quite the way they planned, Mom and Dad love him to the core! Through every scenario, sticky situation, or changed route, God's love—and the love of parents just like this—endures with us to get us through each day.

"Written during one of the hardest stages yet, You Are More revolves around a tired mama who simply shares her heart with her darling little one in light of the craziness in the hustle of everyday life. This book highlights the most special, yet challenging, parts about being a boy mom—or dad—in a fun, reflective way. It's the perfect gift to share with a new mom expecting a bouncing baby boy!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jayde Pope's new book will delight and entertain as readers celebrate the special nature of parenting a son.

Pope draws from personal experience to share with current and expecting mothers regarding the joys and challenges of motherhood.

Consumers can purchase "You Are More" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "You Are More," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

