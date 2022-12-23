Dr. William E. Ward's newly released "Lessons from the Couch: How Anxiety and Depression Have Been Given a Bad Rap" is an engaging discussion of mental health

"Lessons from the Couch: How Anxiety and Depression Have Been Given a Bad Rap" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. William E. Ward is an encouraging discussion of the complexities of the human experience and the collective drive to better understand one's personal journey.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Lessons from the Couch: How Anxiety and Depression Have Been Given a Bad Rap": an uplifting opportunity for personal growth. "Lessons from the Couch: How Anxiety and Depression Have Been Given a Bad Rap" is the creation of published author Dr. William E. Ward, a licensed psychologist in private practice, specializing in individual, marital, and family therapy. He had been a professor and counselor at Ramapo College, New Jersey, and a consultant for the United Nations in New York City. Dr. Ward held an MA from Seton Hall University and an EdD from Rutgers University. He trained in psychotherapy at the Alfred Adler Institute in New York City. He attended for four years the Immaculate Conception Seminary, studying philosophy and theology courses. Dr. Ward is the author of "The Good Enough Spouse: Resolve or Dissolve a Conflicted Marriage." He is also the author of a spiritual memoir, "My Mosaic: Discovering Each Spiritual Piece One at a Time." Dr. Ward resided in Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey. He died in April 2021, and is survived by four children and ten grandchildren. His family is so proud that, in this final book, he shared his knowledge and experience over his long career in the hope that others can grow on their own mental and spiritual journey.

Dr. Ward shares, "We all go through events of the day more surviving than living. There are times of sadness and depression we don't understand. We often feel overwhelmed but hate to admit it. We experience alienation and loneliness, even hatred and anger, and feel forced to repress it all. We put a great deal of energy into hiding our limitations, fearing personal humiliation and rejection from others. As a result, we often feel disconnected from others. We feel it is necessary to hide our real selves in order to have any connection at all. Most importantly, we wonder if our life has any purpose and if what we do is meaningful. We sit and pray yet wonder if God can be part of all this.

"Here's the question, 'Would you stay the way you are if you thought you had another choice?' If your answer is no, that you would change if you felt you could, keep reading. This is the book for you!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. William E. Ward's new book will resonate with many as Dr. Ward presents a welcoming message of hope.

Through thoughtful reflection and a career dedicated to understanding the human spirit, Dr. Ward's contemplative discussion will motivate readers in their personal endeavors toward growth and understanding.

Consumers can purchase "Lessons from the Couch: How Anxiety and Depression Have Been Given a Bad Rap" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Lessons from the Couch: How Anxiety and Depression Have Been Given a Bad Rap," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

