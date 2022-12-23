Rick Parcher's newly released "God Is My Coach: I'm on the Team" is an engaging comparison between athletics and the Christian walk.

"God Is My Coach: I'm on the Team" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick Parcher is a thought-provoking collection of inspiring writings that range from essays to fictional short stories shared in hopes of imparting key advice on life and faith.

Rick Parcher began coaching in 1962 at the age of eighteen. Today, at age eighty-one, he is still at it. In that time span, he has served as head coach for 198 teams—120 baseball, 73 basketball, and 5 football—with players ranging from ages eight to eighteen. He has also coached at sports camps as a recreation leader or assistant. Parcher is a retired teacher, having taught math and physical science in Columbus, Ohio, city schools for thirty years. He also taught math, science, and Bible studies at Tree of Life Christian School in Columbus for fifteen years. Parcher coached basketball and baseball in both venues.

Parcher shares, "Important concepts are best understood by analogies with familiar experiences. When Jesus walked this earth, He taught the people using parables about eating and drinking, farming and fishing, and seeds and treasures.

"The author of this book is an old Christian who has devoted his life to teaching and coaching. He here seeks to draw parallels between athletics and the Christian life, thereby offering insight into both.

"Topics include hopes and fears, faith and trust, submission, teamwork, practice, challenges, paying the price, and the coach-player relationship.

"The reader will enjoy the imagery as he gains insight into both sports and life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Parcher's new book draws from the author's nearly six-decade career within the coaching and education fields.

Parcher shares in hopes of encouraging others in their pursuit of a fulfilling personal and spiritual journey as they navigate the highs and lows of life.

