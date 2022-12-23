Author Kerry Watkins's new book "Sect War" is an action-packed fantasy novel that takes readers into an epic battle of good versus evil set in a magical world

Recent release "Sect War" from Page Publishing author Kerry Watkins is an intense fantasy novel that takes place in a world where trees are hundreds of feet tall with leaves more than a dozen feet wide, and the inhabitants are dwarfed by the underlying vegetation of the immense forest floor.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kerry Watkins, who was raised in Phoenix, Arizona, has completed his new book "Sect War": a gripping and potent fantasy novel that immerses readers in another world. The forces of good and evil pair off in small-scale battles to determine the destiny of a colony, whether they live free of tyranny or succumb to the will of a brutally oppressive regime.

The difficult terrain made wheeled vehicles impractical and limited designs of military craft to those that closely resemble the only creatures capable of efficiently traversing the terrain—insects. All flying craft received the default name of sects and often incorporate design features too complex for most pilots to master. The first conflict using a fragile unreliable sect craft ended in a bitter stalemate. It was more of a pause in the fighting while both sides labored to reconstitute. Much has changed since then with technological advancements in flying craft design and complexity. The Feroci are in the preparatory stage of carrying out the final offensive to annihilate the last remaining colony of the descendants that left the Grand Hive generations ago to seek prosperity.

The Feroci have developed secret advanced crafts and a cunning strategy. Weary of war, the last colony has become complacent in limiting engagements to small scrimmages and mostly defensive operations. The colony leadership suspects the Feroci are planning a major offensive but have no idea where or when. They began dispatching scouts to find clues, but colony pilots hesitate to fly close to the Feroci homeland for fear of encountering the enemy's leading ace in a craft called the Sect Slayer. A new sect crew chief encounters the enemy ace on his first combat mission and manages to survive after the pilot is incapacitated. In the process, he discovers love, a jealous new foe that wants to ruin his career, new allies, an old friend that wants to even the odds, and a determined enemy ace that wants to exact revenge against him and lead the Feroci forces to assured victory. So begins the Sect War.

Author Kerry Watkins comes from a military family. His grandfather was a World War I veteran, his father served in Vietnam, his siblings served in the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, and he has sons serving in the Air National Guard and Navy. He enlisted in the Army and served as a helicopter mechanic and crew chief with the 82nd Airborne Division's Combat Aviation Battalion in North Carolina. Kerry spent seventeen years in enlisted service before obtaining a commission as an armor officer in the Washington National Guard. He deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2004 where he began making notes of some of his experiences that would later be reflected in "Sect War." He completed the manuscript in 2008 and shared the storyline and concept art with a few close friends that ultimately convinced him to publish it in 2020.

Kerry works for a large commercial aircraft manufacturer as an inspector. He obtained a solo-pilot certificate and volunteers his time restoring aircraft at Seattle's Museum of Flight. Kerry has an interest in local politics and ran unsuccessfully for political office. He also served as a reserve police officer with the city of Everett. Kerry makes his home in Lake Stevens, Washington.

Kerry writes, "Sergeant Mix Brewster firmly clutched his soiled dark-green flight bag containing his aviator's helmet, flight gloves, daily rations, and a few maintenance items as he walked along the flight terrace at a brisk pace. He held the oil and grease seasoned bag low and steady to avoid disturbing the contents as he looked down the long winding row of gangly winged mechanical craft. To his left, the brush-entwined jagged walls of the adjoining surface ascended nearly vertical, and to his right, a continuous arresting cable supported by meter-high bobbed poles bordered the steep edge."

Published by Page Publishing, Kerry Watkins's captivating tale offers an unforgettable adventure sure to keep readers eager to see what unfolds next.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Sect War" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing