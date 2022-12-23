Marta A.B. Lopes's newly released "My Virtue: Depression, I Know You" is an informative and compassionate examination of a significant mental illness

"My Virtue: Depression, I Know You" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marta A.B. Lopes presents readers with a powerful look inside the complexities of depression through personal testimonies and meticulous study.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Virtue: Depression, I Know You": a potent exploration of a once hidden malady. "My Virtue: Depression, I Know You" is the creation of published author Marta A.B. Lopes, a native of Brazil who currently resides in the United States. Lopes graduate of Florida Christian University (FCU) in Christian counseling and coaching arts. She was also a student of Professor Dr. Danilo Polanco, PhD, US, with whom she specialized in temperaments. She has a postgraduate degree in neuroscience and behavior (PUCRS, Brazil). Lopes is happily married and a proud mother to one daughter.

Lopes shares, "We have all heard of depression.

"Today the World Health Organization estimates that depression is a common mental illness and that more than three hundred million people suffer from depression. It also depicts depression as the biggest cause of disability in the world, thus the main contributor to the global load of diseases.

"It is frightening to think of the growing number of children and teenagers who have depression; and their family, school, friends, or doctors do not realize it even though their school, family, and daily functions get affected.

"Through her trajectory, experiences, research cases, and (authorized) testimonies from clients, the author boldly and honestly presents details about those who have had their lives permeated by the disorder.

"A taboo breaker, Marta shows us how people with that psychiatric illness are strong-willed and brave and should by no means be ashamed of their condition. It is a slap in the face of those who think they are very strong or capable of overcoming difficulties and so oppress, ridicule, and despise people who suffer from depression.

"You will learn that you can have a prosperous life, yes, even with harrowing psychiatric disorders such as all types of depression, for which there are now psychological and medical treatments available, as well as the essential aid of spirituality."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marta A.B. Lopes's new book offers an encouraging message of hope for readers who have personally been affected by depression, whether directly or indirectly.

Lopes shares in hopes of spreading awareness of depression by providing clear knowledge and firsthand accounts.

Consumers can purchase "My Virtue: Depression, I Know You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Virtue: Depression, I Know You," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing