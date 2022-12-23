Rev. Dr. Francis Tabla's newly released "Plan Your Work, and Work Your Plan" is an encouraging discussion of how to set a goal and achieve it

"Plan Your Work, and Work Your Plan" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Francis Tabla is a helpful resource for readers of any background looking to learn new skills for success and grow both personally and spiritually.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Plan Your Work, and Work Your Plan": an impactful and informative approach to making positive change in one's life. "Plan Your Work, and Work Your Plan" is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. Francis Tabla, a native of Liberia, West Africa. Rev. Dr. Tabla holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, a Master of Divinity degree from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University, a Bachelor of Theology degree from the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, and a diploma in electronics from the Booker Washington Institute in Kakata, Liberia. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Pastor Christine Jallah-Tabla, and their union of thirty years is blessed with five children: Francis Jr., Joshua, Christie, Elijah, and Edward Messenger. Rev. Dr. Tabla pastors Ebenezer Community Church, which he and his wife planted in 2000 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Rev. Dr. Tabla shares, "The purpose of this book is to equip individuals to be on the cutting edge when it comes to planning and executing their plans. The book provides some nuggets that are not often considered by many in planning. It uses terminology such as pitfalls and potholes in reaching your goals. In addition to the insightful rubrics discussed to do justice to the purpose of the book, the author provides some compelling examples to provoke the readers in planning their work and working their plans. It is also a workbook that will keep you engaged and keep your mind at work up to the very end. Athletes, businesspeople, civic and community leaders, families, pastors, students, teachers, and people of all walks of life will find this book to be a very useful tool in planning and achieving their goals."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Francis Tabla's new book is an encouraging and interactive guide to setting goals and learning how to plan out how to achieve anything one sets their mind to.

Rev. Dr. Tabla shares in hopes of encouraging others through helpful and easy to follow guidance.

