Theresa Simpson's newly released "The Power Of God's Love: and How It Can Bring You Out of Stuck Places" is an empowering message of love, faith, and connection

"The Power Of God's Love: and How It Can Bring You Out of Stuck Places" from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Simpson is an uplifting discussion of the connection between God and creation and the intrinsic value one holds.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Power Of God's Love: and How It Can Bring You Out of Stuck Places": a thoughtful opportunity for spiritual and personal healing and growth. "The Power Of God's Love: and How It Can Bring You Out of Stuck Places" is the creation of published author Theresa Simpson, who has worked in the medical field for over twenty years, giving her experiences in a variety of areas and populations—from children's hospital, acute medical rehabilitation and developmental centers to independent contractor, psychiatric hospitals, correctional facility to a non-profit practice called Anger Solution Inc.

Simpson shares, "The power of God's love is God's agape love for you. It is a Greco-Christian term referring to love—the highest form of love, charity, and the love of God for man and man for God. This love embraces a universal, unconditional love that transcends and persists regardless of circumstances. It goes beyond just the emotions to the extent of seeking the best for others. The power of God's love wants to quiet the internal conflict that roars loudly in your spirit. The power of God's love wants to whisper away the voices in your head that says, You're not enough. You're not smart enough. You won't amount to anything. You're never going to be anybody. You are too fat. You are too skinny. You're not pretty enough. You're ugly. You just don't fit in. Who do you think you are?

"The power of God's love wants to heal the little child in you who yearns to be heard. The power of God's love wants and can quiet the voices that still speak loudly in your head of those that cause you harm, shame, guilt, doubt, rejection, abandonment, fear, and pain. The power of God's love wants to give you strength when you feel you have none, confidence when you feel unsure. The power of God's love wants to dry away the overdue tears, the tears within, to bring you out of stuck places if you just be still, get quiet, and trust and believe."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Simpson's new book will encourage the spirit as readers reflect on the thoughtful message found within.

Simpson shares in hopes of offering a helping hand to those who seek to know and understand God better.

Consumers can purchase "The Power Of God's Love: and How It Can Bring You Out of Stuck Places" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Power Of God's Love: and How It Can Bring You Out of Stuck Places," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing