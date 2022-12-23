Rebecca Walker Yount's newly released "Love Worth Waiting For" is a touching memoir that examines the author's path to true love at an unexpected moment

"Love Worth Waiting For" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Walker Yount is a heartfelt celebration of true love and the devastation of loss following an unexpected death.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Worth Waiting For": an inspiring message of hope for those facing a significant loss. "Love Worth Waiting For" is the creation of published author Rebecca Walker Yount, a resident of Western Pennsylvania who works as a classified and legal line-ad representative for the Butler Eagle newspaper. Yount is also a formerretired teacher who served as a third and fourth grade teacher for over twenty-three years.

Yount shares, "'When, at the age of forty-three, you have never yet married, the dreams you once possessed of finding your "prince charming" and living happily ever after have a way of fading off into a ridiculous waste of time and energy.'

"Love Worth Waiting For is one woman's true story, proving that DREAMS DO COME TRUE! Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love can come along and bring you a fairy tale—even at the age of forty-three! But how does one begin to comprehend when that husband she had waited for, the one who was all she ever wanted, falls asleep beside her one night, two-and-a-half years later, and never wakes again?

"Becky Yount recounts for us one of the most beautiful and touching love stories ever lived. She openly shares the unimaginable pain of suddenly losing her young husband, without even the chance to say goodbye. She then allows us to feel her struggle as she finally surrenders her brokenness to God and begins the painful road toward healing.

"Believing that God never wastes our pain, the author has chosen to share her story. It is her sincere desire to remind each of us of God's ever-present love, to prove His ability to answer our most personal prayers, and to encourage those who have found love to cherish it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Walker Yount's new book is an emotionally charged look into a deeply personal experience that will resonate with many who have faced similar losses.

Yount shares in hopes of lending a comforting word to those in need as she reflects on a powerful journey of love, loss, and faith.

Consumers can purchase "Love Worth Waiting For" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Love Worth Waiting For," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing