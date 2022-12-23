LBank Exchange Will List DiDimCoin (DDC) on December 23, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list DiDimCoin (DDC) on December 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DDC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on December 23, 2022.

As a blockchain-based global social commerce platform, DiDim maximizes the true value of all users by introducing a platform that connects e-commerce, markets, exchanges, payments, and content. Its native token DiDimCoin (DDC) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 23, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing DiDim

E-commerce global business is growing rapidly every year, its market is expected to exceed $3.453 trillion by 2025. One of the reasons e-commerce has grown rapidly is the development of cross-border e-commerce, a new market called overseas direct purchase is opening, and as it grows rapidly, platforms that reflect it are emerging. DiDim global shopping mall APP is one of them.

The global shopping mall service of DiDim was established in 2018. Including its own apps, it operates shopping malls through social commerce such as WeChat, Taobao, and TikTok, and has marketing channels such as Baidu, Kwai Show, and bilibili to exert influence in the Chinese and global markets. As a global shopping center for DiDimgn Co., Ltd. It is designed for commodity trading in South Korea, China, the United States, Russia and Southeast Asia.

Utilizing blockchain technology, DiDim not only allows users to trade securely anytime, anywhere, but also to share information and benefits. The DiDim platform was launched to maximize the true value of all blockchain users by introducing a platform that connects e-commerce, markets, exchanges, payments, and content. The payment system within the DIDIM platform will be a blockchain platform that connects users worldwide beyond everyday transactions.

In addition to traditional shopping malls, DiDim is also building the best virtual department stores with metaverse technology. Creating a new shopping trend in the non-face-to-face era through a luxury store called Luxury Hall. For the MZ generation, who is leading the new consumer market, DiDim provides special content that fits the consumption pattern. This Metaverse Department Store will offer everything that can be sold in virtual reality. It will be a new shopping mall concept where users can sell and pay through any payment method.

With all above features, DiDim presents a decentralized commerce protocol where anyone in the world can freely sell/buy products and share profits transparently. Various services such as payment, shopping, and rewards are introduced into the ecosystem provided by DiDimCoin.

About DDC Token

DiDimCoin (DDC) is the utility coin and payment coin for free e-commerce based on blockchain. It presents a new vision and goal for the e-commerce market with the aim of offering users the ability to purchase products through global shopping malls, building a commerce ecosystem that all ecosystem users can trust, using blockchain technology to ensure transparency of all transaction data, and maximizing the benefits of ecosystem users and investors.

Based on TRC-20, DDC has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e., 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is reserved for payment, and the rest 60% is allocated for partnerships, ecosystem, marketing, company operation, the team and advisors.

The DDC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 23, 2022, investors who are interested in the DiDim investment can easily buy and sell DDC token on LBank Exchange by then.

