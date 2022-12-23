Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Growth Trajectory

Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2022

The fishing, hunting and trapping market share is predicted to reach a value of $1.01 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The fishing, hunting and trapping market is expected to grow to $1.40 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Technologically advanced fish aggregating devices (FAD) are increasingly being adopted by fishing companies for increased production.

Key Trends In The Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market

Technologically advanced fish aggregating devices (FAD) are increasingly being adopted by fishing companies for increased production. A FAD is a structure or device made of any material and used to lure fish. In recent years, the FAD has been equipped with sonar and satellite buoys for receiving efficient tracking information related to marine animals.

Overview Of The Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market

The fishing, hunting, and trapping market consists of sales of fishing, hunting, and trapping products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in fishing (including commercial aquaculture), hunting, and trapping activities. This market excludes processed products such as canned food and game meat (after butchering). This market also excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the 'fishing, hunting, and trapping' produce for further processing.

Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Fishing, Hunting And Trapping

By Application: Sportfishing Association, Fishing Organization, Other Applications

By Geography: The fishing, hunting and trapping global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Angler's Legacy, American Sportfishing Association.

The market report analyzes fishing, hunting and trapping market size, fishing, hunting and trapping market trends, fishing, hunting and trapping global market growth drivers, fishing, hunting and trapping market segments, fishing, hunting and trapping market major players, fishing, hunting and trapping global market growth across geographies, and fishing, hunting and trapping global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

