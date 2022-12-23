Global Organic Farming Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Organic Farming Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Organic Farming Global Market Report 2022”, the organic farming market is predicted to reach a value of $169.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The organic farming market is expected to grow to $257.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. Environmental gain from organic farming is expected to drive the organic farming market.

Key Trends In The Organic Farming Market

In December 2019, Young Living Essentials, a North American-based essential oil company that is a world leader, has initiated a new partnership with Golden Einkorn Farm. Through this partnership, Golden Einkorn Farm supplies its ancient einkorn grain to young essentials and also supports its movement towards sustainability, thereby being environmentally responsible. Golden Einkorn Farm is a 600-acre France-based family farm that produces einkorn grain and uses rainwater for irrigation, organic matter as manure instead of artificial fertilizers, solar energy, and other sustainable methods with the aim of zero wastage.

Overview Of The Organic Farming Market

The organic farming market is associated with the sales of products by farms that produce them in organic ways. Organic farming is an alternative form of farming for crops and livestock production that doesn't use pesticides, artificial fertilizers, genetically modified organisms, or antibiotics to increase production. This has many benefits for the environment and the individuals using these yields.

Organic Farming Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Farming Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic Farming

• By Method: Crop Diversity, Soil management, Weed Management, Controlling Other Organisms

• By Crop Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains, Oilseed And Pulses, Other Crop Types

• By Geography: The global organic farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Solvay SA, AkzoNobel N.V, Nalco Holding Company

