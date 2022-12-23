Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022”, the genetically modified crops market is predicted to reach a value of $21.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The genetically modified crops global market is expected to grow to $26.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Genetically modified (GM) crops have traits such as insect tolerance and herbicide tolerance that contribute to the high demand for such crops.

Key Trends In The Genetically Modified Crops Market

In September 2019, Bayer CropScience Limited completed the acquisition of Monsanto India Limited for an amount of $63 billion. This acquisition was aimed towards expanding Bayer’s business and consumer base in India. The companies plan to retain the brand names of Monsanto products with their inclusion under Bayer’s product portfolio. Monsanto India Limited was founded in 1949 and was a subsidiary of Monsanto, a research-based biotechnology company based in the USA before the acquisition.

Genetically Modified Crops Market Overview

The genetically modified crops global market consists of sales of genetically engineered crops and related services. The term "genetically modified" refers to the transfer of genes between organisms using a series of laboratory techniques known as recombinant DNA technology. Genetically modified (GM) or genetically engineered crops are plants with new traits that do not occur naturally, such as resistance to pests, improved nutrient profiles, reduction in spoilage, and resistance to chemical treatments. The GM crops which are grown commercially include sugar beet, papaya, maize, potato, oilseed rape, cotton, and others.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Trait : Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST), Other Traits

By Crop: Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, Tobacco, Other Crops

By Technique: Gene Guns, Electroporation,Microinjection, Agrobacterium, Other Techniques

By Type of Modification: Transgenic, Cis-genic, Sub-genic, Multiple Trait Integration

By Application: Scientific Research, Agriculture Crops

By Geography: The genetically modified crops global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Groupe Limagrain, JR Simplot Co, JKAgri Genetics Ltd

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth genetically modified crops market research. The market report analyzes genetically modified crops market size, genetically modified crops market growth drivers, genetically modified crops market segments, genetically modified crops market major players, genetically modified crops market growth across geographies, and genetically modified crops market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The genetically modified crops market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

