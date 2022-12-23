Global Fruit And Nut Farming Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022”, the fruit and nut farming market is predicted to reach a value of $10.73 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The fruit and nut farming market is expected to grow to $16.30 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0

Key Trends In The Fruit And Nut Farming Market

Farm machinery manufacturers are offering driverless tractors and robots to individual farmers and corporate farming companies. Driverless tractors and robots automate the weeding and harvesting process, as the major trends witnessed in the global fruit and nut farming market.

Overview Of The Fruit And Nut Farming Market

The fruit and nut farming market consists of sales of fruits and tree nuts by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that grow and harvest fruit and tree nut crops, including fruits such as oranges, grapes, apples, and bananas, and tree nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pecans. The market includes sales of the produce of orange groves, other citrus fruit groves, noncitrus fruit, and tree nut farming; apple orchards; grape vineyards; strawberry farming; other berry farming; and tree nut farming.

Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Orange Groves, Citrus Groves, Noncitrus Fruit And Tree Nut Farming

• By Application: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Other Applications

• By Farming Process: Organic Fruit And Nut Farming, Traditional Farming

• By Geography: The global fruit and nut farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Total Produce plc, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Olam International, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Blue Diamond Growers

