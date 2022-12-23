Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Growth Trajectory

Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2022”, the commercial greenhouse market share is predicted to reach a value of $26.60 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.42%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The commercial greenhouse market is expected to reach $38.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.52%. Increasing population and low availability of arable land are the key factors for the growth of the commercial greenhouse market.

Key Trends In The Commercial Greenhouse Market

Technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, automated irrigation systems, pH sensors, and climate control software are key trends gaining popularity in the commercial greenhouse market. Indoor farmers can use artificial intelligence, automatic irrigation systems, pH cameras, and climate change tools to solve problems including disease prevention and pest management. For instance, in 2019, US-based precision agriculture company, iUNU came up with LUNA, an optical scanner system operated by iUNU, a US-based organization that constantly captures imagery in greenhouses and analyses visual data from growth cycles. The program is capable of recognizing stable crops and alerting farmers as issues arise. Also, companies such as AppHarvest and Kentucky Fresh Harvest offer high-tech greenhouses which help to increase yield and improve harvest quality.

Overview Of The Commercial Greenhouse Market

The commercial greenhouse market consists of sales of greenhouse solutions and structures by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of various automation solutions for greenhouses. Commercial greenhouses are becoming increasingly common as a modern type of agricultural technique used for the production of fruits, berries, and nursery crops.

Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Type: Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse

· By Equipment Type: Cooling Systems, Heating Systems, Others

· By Crop Type: Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Others

· By Geography: The global commercial greenhouse market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Heliospectra, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers Inc, Agra Tech Inc, LumiGrow Inc., Logiqs B.V., Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Richel Group, Hort Americas, International Greenhouse Company, Top Greenhouses, Poly-Tex Inc., Stuppy Greenhouse, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd, Omni Structures International

Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides commercial greenhouse market outlook and in-depth commercial greenhouse global market research. The market report analyzes commercial greenhouse global market size, commercial greenhouse market growth drivers, commercial greenhouse global market segments, commercial greenhouse global market major players, commercial greenhouse global market growth across geographies, and commercial greenhouse global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

