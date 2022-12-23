Manchin Wishes West Virginians a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays

December 22, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement wishing West Virginians a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.





“On behalf of Gayle, myself and the entire Manchin family, we wish all West Virginians and Americans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. During this season of giving and reflection, Gayle and I are reminded of the importance of family, the source of life’s greatest joys and deepest bonds. Growing up in Farmington, my parents taught me that if you can count your blessings, you can share your blessings. This lesson has stuck with me throughout my life, and it is a message I have proudly passed along to my children and grandchildren.





“We are blessed to have loving families and friends, a beautiful state to call home and the knowledge that we are truly a statewide community with an unbreakable bond. In West Virginia, we look out for one another during good times and bad. Not only is this good for the soul, but it makes West Virginia the best place to work, live and raise a family.

“Gayle and I encourage all West Virginians to join us this holiday season in praying for the safety of our fellow West Virginians, frontline workers, servicemembers and Veterans, as well as thanking them for their service to our nation. Let us also pray for peace, joy and a greater understanding of one another that can bring our nation closer together. As this year comes to a close, let us all reflect on our many blessings and look forward to a healthy and happy New Year. May God continue to bless the great state of West Virginia and the United States of America.”



