Folding Bikes Market Share Worth $1.2 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Folding Bikes Market Drivers Government Initiatives and Regulations Encourage the Use of Electric Bikes which in Turn Drives the Market Growth for Folding Bikes

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Folding Bikes Market is anticipated to reach $1.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Folding bikes are a type of bicycles intended to fold them in such a manner that their space is reduced, their weight is lower and they can be simply transported from one area to a different place. Rising traffic in vehicles and unpredictable fuel prices are fuelling bicycle demand throughout the world. The change to healthy living and fitness in consumer trends further boost the market growth. The global increase in spending on leisure activities among working-class professionals in order to keep the mind sharp and enhance bodily fitness is expected to raise the demand for foldable bicycles. In addition, the market demand among potential consumers is fostered by benefits such as lightweight, portable, higher speed, smaller sized area and less accommodation. Furthermore, the rise in deployment of different product types of folding bikes including Magnet Folding, Mid-fold, Suspension System, Triangle Hinge, Vertical Fold and others for various applications enhance the market growth. Hence, these factors will drive Folding Bikes market size in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Environmental concerns as well government regulations is anticipated to boost the market growth.

2. Technological advancements and trend towards connected e-bikes propels the market growth.

3. The increased trend for fitness among individuals has also supplemented the folding bikes market growth.

4. Improvement in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology is the factor creating lucrative opportunity and is supplementing the growth of the global folding bikes market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. This market is segmented into conventional and electric on the basis of drive type. Electric segment is anticipated to witness significant amount of growth with a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. APAC region is anticipated to witness a significant amount of growth with a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026. The attributing factors for the market growth in this region include growing demand for eco-friendly transportation, increase in electric bike sales, support by government initiatives and others.

3. According to China Bicycle Association (CBA), China is the world’s largest manufacturer of bicycles and electric vehicles, with sales of up to 80,000,000 units, accounting for 80% of global turnover. Similarly, China has sold 15.05 million unit electric bikes in 2018 and is anticipated to grow up to 15.85 million unit in 2020.

4. The increased demand for electric bikes will create an opportunity for folding bikes. India also has excellent potential for Electric vehicles growth in the forecast period 2020 to 2025. EV sales in India crossed the 7, 50,000-units mark and reached a total of 7, 59,600 units in 2019.

5. By Distribution channel, Folding Bikes market is segmented into online and offline. Online channel is estimated to hold the highest market share with a CAGR 11.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Folding Bikes industry are -

1. Bickerton Portables

2. Bobbin Bicycles Ltd.

3. Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

4. Montague Corporation

5. Pacific Cycles

