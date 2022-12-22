Submit Release
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Presidents got acquainted with the exposition dedicated to Abay’s heritage

UZBEKISTAN, December 22 - Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Presidents got acquainted with the exposition dedicated to Abay’s heritage

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the exposition as part of an exhibition dedicated to the heritage of the great Kazakh poet and thinker – Abay Kunanbayev.

Abay’s works are a real encyclopedia of life, work and cherished aspirations of the Kazakh people. According to his poetic works, wise aphorisms and reasoning, collected in a unique book of teachings “Gaklia”, one can get a clear idea of ​​the life of the Kazakh steppe in the last decades of the 19th century.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan got acquainted with the unique exhibits from the funds of the museums of Kazakhstan, historical documents, photographs, books relating to the life and works of Abay Kunanbayev.

Of particular interest were the three-stringed dombra – the talisman of Abay, the skullcap of Kunanbay, the poet’s manuscripts, and the photographs of Abay and his family.

The heads of state, having examined the exposition, expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the preparation of this important event in the cultural life of the two countries. It was emphasized that such events strengthen friendly ties and demonstrate the inexhaustible interest of Uzbekistan people in the history of fraternal Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that cultural events dedicated to the heritage of Abay Kunanbayev are currently taking place across the country.

Source: UzA

