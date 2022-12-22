Submit Release
Governor Abbott Grants Clemency To Two Texans Recommended By Texas Board Of Pardons And Paroles

TEXAS, December 22 - December 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:

  • Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
  • Samantha Jo Martinez, 37, for selling alcoholic beverage to a minor in 2006 (Wharton County). Martinez was sentenced to 1 year of deferred adjudication probation. 

"As a former trial court judge, Texas Supreme Court Justice, and Attorney General, I have the utmost respect for our legal system and for the unique power to grant Texans a second chance through the gubernatorial pardon," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their work to reduce recidivism in our state by recommending clemency to Texans who have shown their dedication to changing their lives and serving their communities, and both these women have exhibited such qualities."

