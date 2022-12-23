Paint Remover Market Size Expected to Reach US$2.1 billion with CAGR of 6.7% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Paint Remover Market size is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Paint remover, also known as paint striper, is a liquid product made up of esters, ketones, chlorinated hydrocarbons, methylene chloride, acetone, N-methyl-pyrrolidone, sodium hydroxide benzene, and alcohols that are used to remove paint and other finishes while also effectively cleaning the underlying surfaces. The market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for paint remover in a variety of applications. The expansion of the Paint Remover Market is primarily driven by rising demand from a variety of verticals, including renovations, vehicle maintenance, aerospace, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Paint Remover Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Paint Remover Market, owing to the increasing renovations and remodeling activities in the region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the renovations and remodeling activities in North America.

2. The market is anticipated to show huge demand for biochemical paint removers compared to other removers over the forecast period as it causes no harm to human health as well as the environment, thereby acting as a market opportunity.

3. Furthermore, significant investment in R&D activities to develop eco-friendly products is expected to drive demand and provide a large market opportunity for the Paint Remover Market's key players.

4. The high cost of paint removal products, on the other hand, is expected to stifle the market's overall growth



Segmental Analysis:

1. The solvent type segment held a significant share in the Paint Remover Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Solvent-based paint removers operate by dissolving the paint's bond with the object. The ingredients work by causing the paint to swell and weaken its adhesion to the surface.

2. North American region held the largest share in the Paint Remover Market in 2021 up to 34%, owing to the increasing demand for paint remover from the growing renovations and remodeling activities in North America.

3. The building & construction segment held the largest share in the Paint Remover Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Paint removals enable building and construction professionals to remove things like chipped surfaces and paint coats from structures.

4. Retrofitting and renovation of buildings is on the rise for a variety of reasons, the most important of which is to improve living comfort and the indoor environment. For example, the Chinese State Council signed an order in July 2020 aimed at speeding up work on renovating old urban residential areas as a major project affecting people's lives to meet the requirements for improving life quality.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Paint Remover Industry are -

1. 3M

2. Green Products

3. Henkelna

4. Franmar Chemical

5. PPG (PPG Aerospace)

