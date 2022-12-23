4K Technology Market to Represent a Significant Expansion At 23.1% CAGR By 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Brilliant image quality and vibrant colors are important factors in the growth of the 4K technology market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the 4K Technology Market is expected to reach US$213.92 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 23.1% during 2021-2026. 4K technology is replacing HD technology found in TV screens, computer monitors, cameras, and projectors. The term 4K refers to video signals with a horizontal resolution of 4,000 pixels or higher. The resolution of a 4K display is 4096 x 2160 pixels (approximately a 1.9:1 aspect ratio). A 4K image has nearly 8.3 million pixels in a full HD resolution produced by Blu-ray technology, whereas a 1080p image has slightly more than 2 million pixels. The revolution in compression artifacts and image resolution technology is changing the market dynamics of the display and digital signage with higher resolution. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 4K Technology Market highlights the following areas –

• The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly urbanising. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, bringing unprecedented demographic, economic, and social changes. The demand for premium products, such as 4K ultra hd video streaming, is increasing as people's standard of living rises.

• As more players enter the market, the market trend is toward fragmentation. The market is being driven by a decrease in the manufacturing cost of 4K displays.

• Image compression is the application of data compression to digital images with the goal of reducing image data redundancy in order to store or transmit data in an efficient manner.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Product - The TV segment had a market share of more than 35%. Television has the most market share in the global 4k technology market. Users can now view with crystal clear clarity and elegant detail thanks to 4K TVs. With improved lighting technology, users can see the details of images and videos that appear on the screen. The growth of the 4K TV market is being fuelled by the shift to cutting-edge technology, which provides high resolution and an excellent viewing experience.

• By Vertical - By Vertical, entertainment and media industry segment is analysed to grow at highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The entertainment and media industry is projected to remain one of the primary applications of 4K technology due to many factors such as growing desire for a better gaming experience, enriched entertainment, and the increasing availability of 4K content.

• By Geography - APAC is analysed to be the major region with a share of 35.2% in 2020 for the 4K Technology Market. Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan account for a sizable portion of the 4K TV market, with players such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. Furthermore, rising consumer electronics sales in the region are fuelling demand for high-quality digital marketing.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 4K Technology Industry are -

1. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

2. Sony Corporation

3. LG Electronics Inc.

4. Canon Inc.

5. Hisense Electric Co. Ltd.

