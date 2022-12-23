Flexible Glass Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2.1 Billion with CAGR of 5.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Electrical and Electronics sector is expected to increase the use of flexible glass and in turn, this is anticipated to drive the Flexible Glass Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Flexible Glass Market size is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. Compared to other types of glass such as soda lime glass which is brittle, flexible glass is a thin, lightweight, and bendable substrate that allows cost-efficient processing. This type of glass finds its use in a wide array of industries such as electrical and electronics, automobiles, and construction. The electrical and electronics sector is one of the largest markets for flexible glass where it is utilized extensively for enhancing the design and performance of several electronic products. Flexible glass is used for immersive and scratch resistance displays in smartphones, tablets, laptops, curved monitors, and televisions. This type of glass is also used in touch sensors, decorative lighting, and many other electronic applications. The electrical and electronic industry is booming globally with increasing demand for electronic products and applications and this, in turn, is expected to contribute to the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flexible Glass Market highlights the following areas -

1. Display application is expected to influence the flexible glass market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the data by the OLED Association, in the fourth quarter of 2020, shipments of TCL advanced LCD TV increased by 146% year on year.

2. The solar energy sector is projected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the December 2020 report by solarpower.org, in 2020, the newly installed solar power in the European Union surged by 11% to 18.2 GW.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for the flexible glass market during the forecast period owing to the booming electrical and electronics sector in the region. For instance, according to the Global Electric Market Outlook 2022 report by the German Electro and Digital Industry Association, China exhibited growth in the electrical and electronics products sector amid the pandemic.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The display application segment dominated the flexible glass market in 2021. Flexible glass is used in large quantities in the display screens of several electronic products such as televisions, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and curved monitors for robust scratch resistance, enhanced aesthetic appeal, and flexibility. The demand for display-based electronic products increasing owing to the trend of more people staying at home due to the pandemic.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the flexible glass market with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for flexible glass is attributed to the booming electrical and electronics industry in the region. Flexible is used in the region’s electronic product manufacturing. This type of glass provides scratch resistance and flexibility to the display of electronic products such as curved monitors, laptops, smartphones, etc.

3. The electrical and electronics industry dominated the flexible glass market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Flexible glass finds its extensive use in the electrical and electronic industry. Unlike other glass types such as soda lime glass which is extremely brittle, flexible glass is exceptionally lightweight and flexible, making it the go-to option in the manufacturing of several high-end electronic products.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flexible Glass Industry are -

1. Corning Inc.

2. AGC Inc.

3. LG Display Co. Ltd

4. Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd

5. Dupont Displays Inc.



