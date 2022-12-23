Blister Packaging Market size is forecast to reach US$ 21.5 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Blister Packaging Market size is forecast to reach US$ 21.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blister Packaging Market size is forecast to reach US$ 21.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2021-2026. Blister packaging refers to pre-formed plastic packaging that consists of a cavity that is made using a thermoforming plastic and a paper or aluminum foil back. blister packaging usually has a backing a press seal of plastics or aluminum foil and excludes the need for cartons and reliefs in packaging costs. It is performed in wrapping medicines, consumer goods, and food products and delivers ease in product handling besides protecting the goods from harsh climatic conditions and pollution. The reaction injection molding process is used to manufacture blister packaging polymers. Hence, this feature will boost the Blister Packaging Market worldwide. For instance, Constantia Flexibles has launched Flexible Blister, an aptly-named packaging solution designed with an emphasis on portability and customer convenience. On the other hand, Domino Printing Sciences has launched K600G, a new blister foil and web digital printing technology for product serialization in pharmaceutical applications. Goods including cosmetics, electronics, and medicines are extensively consumed and this packaging makes it simpler for the consumers in handling and its usage. North America dominates the Blister Packaging in 2020 followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Blister packaging market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the Blister Packaging Market owing to rapid increase in Healthcare and Food and Beverage sector.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

4. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end-use industry in Blister Packaging Market and their specific segmented revenue.

5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Blister Packaging related industries have been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Type : Carded held the largest share of 38% in the Blister Packaging Market in 2020. Carded blister packaging has the capability to configure different shapes, stack many products, and its ease of handling and outstanding damage prevention properties. The growing demand from food packaging and e-commerce industries support the growth of carded blister packaging. A carded blister packaging has numerous advantages over normal packaging such as being highly durable, airtight, product visibility, childproof and tamper-proof.

2. Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Materials : Polymers held the largest share of 35% in the Blister Packaging Market in 2020. Blister packaging is made using several types of rugged polymers, including Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), and others. Blister packs provide a safe, secure way to ship medicines and small consumer items, offering additional protection when goods are transported inside custom cardboard boxes. Owing to its advantages like cost-effective, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, eco-friendly makes it the most preferable material in the Blister Packaging manufacturing and certainly escalate the growth of the market.

3. Blister Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Technology : Thermoforming dominates the Blister Packaging Market growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Thermoforming of blisters is a manufacturing process where a plastic sheet is heated to a pliable, forming temperature, formed to a specific shape in a mold, and then trimmed. The film is heated in an oven to a high enough temperature that is then stretched into or onto a mold and cooled. It is widely used in the end-use sectors such as healthcare and food.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Blister Packaging industry are:

1. Amcor Limited

2. Bemis Company, Inc.

3. DowDupont Inc.

4. WestRock Company

5. Sonoco Products Company.

