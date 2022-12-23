Artificial Marble Market size is forecast to reach $11 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Artificial Marble Market size is forecast to reach $11 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Marble Market size is forecast to reach $11 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026 owing to the rising demand for decorative purposes in residential and non-residential buildings. The surface of the artificial stone is not easy to crack and has the texture of natural stone. Artificial marbles materials such silica, calcium carbonate, acrylic, dolomite, and others are used as countertop materials as it offers various properties such as wear-resistant, low water abrasion rate, temperature resistant, and cost-effective. Artificial marbles also called synthetic resins marbles posses excellent properties such as low shrinkage, high strength values, resistance to corrosion, minimum water absorption, easy maintenance, and high abrasion resistance. Due to such properties, polyesters are widely used in residential and commercial applications which are estimated to grow the artificial marble market during the projected era.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Artificial-Marble-Market-Research-501596

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Artificial Marble market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the artificial marble market owing to increasing demand from residential and commercial industries in developing and emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Others.

2. Increasing demand for interior materials such as silica, calcium carbonate, acrylic, and others due to cost-effectiveness is estimated to grow demand for artificial marbles in near future.

3. Additionally, polyester marble widely used in as filler material in interior and exterior decorative application due to easy processability and lighter than natural marble.

4. Hence, increasing adoption of natural marble may limit the artificial marble market as natural marble has excellent heat-resistant properties than artificial marble.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501596

Segmental Analysis:

1. Artificial Marble Market Segment Analysis – By Material : Silica held the largest share in the global artificial marble market in 2020 due to its excellent properties such as mechanical strength, thermal conductivity, and chemical durability. Silica is widely used as raw material for the manufacturing of marbles as it is available easily at a low cost and eco-friendly material. Silica contains crystalline phase which provides better mechanical and thermal properties to the artificial marble and enhances the stability of marbles.

2. Artificial Marble Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : Polyester marble type dominated the global artificial marble market in 2020 as it provides excellent bonding to the surface thus it is used as a filler. Polyester marble offers excellent decorative effect, high strength (up to 80-100 MPa) and folding strength (up to 25-40 MPa), thermal resistance property (< 200 °C), thus, it is widely used as interior and exterior decorative material. Hence, due to such factors, polyester is widely used as artificial marble.

3. Artificial Marble Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Flooring held the largest share in the global artificial marble market in 2020 and growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026, as they provide a glossy look on the surface and owning to their scratch-resistant properties. Polyester marble provides durability to the floor thus, due to the low-cost calcium carbonate used in the production of artificial marble. The Government of Canada announced a housing plan, under this plan the housing units have expanded by 14,000 units and 65,900 units being repaired during FY16-FY21.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Artificial Marble industry are:

1. DuPont de Nemours Inc,

2. Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd,

3. LG Hausys,

4. Guangdong Chuanqi Compound Stone Co. Ltd,

5. Marmil S.A.

Click on the following link to buy the Artificial Marble Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501596

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Artificial Vital Organs & Medical Bionics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16352/artificial-vital-organs-medical-bionics-market.html

B. Artificial Turf Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Artificial-Turf-Market-Research-501482

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062