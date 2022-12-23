PPC Lenialu appeals for crime free festive season

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu appeals to people living in Western Province to be crime-free during this festive season.

PPC Lenialu says, “I want to remind the good and loving people of Western Province from Gatokae to the Shortland Islands to have a crime-free and safe festive season celebration 2022. My Christmas message to you all is always do the right thing and more importantly respect each other.”

Chief Superintendent Lenialu adds: “We must celebrate with the true meaning of Christmas. Christmas is a time for families to get together and celebrate the birth of Jesus. It is a period of thanksgiving for God’s protection and for the provisions and blessings during the past year.”

Mr. Lenialu says, “I urge my good people in Western Province against the abuse of alcohol during such festivities. If you have to include alcohol in your celebrations, consume it with responsibility and do not drink and drive, including on our roads as well as on our small boats as you travel from island to island.”

He further adds: “Police in Western Province will mount an operation throughout the festive season and will apply zero tolerance to anyone who chooses to take the law in his or her own hand. I am calling on my good people from Gatokae to the Shortland Islands to please celebrate peacefully during this festive season within the law with your family.”

Commander Lenialu says, “To the people, community leaders, Stakeholders, Women group, Crime Prevention Committees Chairman, Church Leaders and the Western Provincial Government, thank you for working in partnership with your police in 2022 and looking forward to 2023.”

