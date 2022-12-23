RSIPF investigates traffic incidents involving G-plated vehicle

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the National Traffic

Department in Honiara are investigating a traffic incident involving a G-plated vehicle and a bus along the Vura road, opposite the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) School on 22 December 2022.

It is alleged that the G-plated vehicle was owned by the Ministry of Infrastructure Department and the driver was under the influence of alcohol as tested through the breathalyser.

Supervising Director National Traffic Department Senior Sergeant Loginor Waiparo says, “The incident was reported to police and the suspect was arrested and placed in police custody for further dealings.”

Director Waiparo says, “A file has been established and the investigation is underway into the incident.”

“I appeal to the general public in and around Honiara and the Provinces to take precautions when driving your vehicles. As we approach the Festive Season be reminded NOT TO DRINK AND DRIVE you are putting the life of others and yourself in danger,” says Director Waiparo.

//End//