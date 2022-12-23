Insulated packaging Market is forecast to reach $14.2 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Insulated packaging Market is forecast to reach $14.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insulated packaging Market is forecast to reach $14.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026, owing to the wide usage of insulated packaging in various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, food & beverages, and more. Insulated packaging effectively aids in preventing damage to products from variable temperature & pressure and physical damage owing to which it is extensively used in these end-use industries. The growing demand for packaged materials due to rapid urbanization and increasing population is the major factor driving the growth of the insulated packaging market during the forecast period. In addition, the growing demand for food & beverages globally is anticipated to play a key role in driving the insulated packaging market during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Insulated packaging market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the insulated packaging market, owing to the increasing demand for insulated packaging from the automotive industries in the region. According to OICA, the production of passenger cars has augmented by 2.6 % in 2019 in Malaysia.

2. Due to its superior insulating and protective properties, the insulated packaging is widely used in the food and pharmaceutical industries, guaranteeing product quality and safety for storage and transportation. It also helps prevent product damage from variable temperature & pressure and physical damage, which boosts the growth of the market.

3. The steadily growing demand for cosmetics, ready-to-eat food items, electronics, and automobiles from various regions such as the Asia Pacific and Europe, is projected to flourish the insulated packaging market growth during the forecast period.

4. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, operations of various industries such as automotive, cosmetics, and industrial have been heavily affected, which is limiting the growth of the insulated packaging market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Insulated Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Type : The flexible segment held the largest share in the insulated packaging market in 2020. Demand for flexible packaging is growing due to its convenient shape, ease of use, resalable properties, lightweight, and lower environmental impact. In addition, the use of flexible packaging in vegetables and ready to eat food products fuels the market growth.

2. Insulated Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By Material Type : The corrugated cardboards held the largest share in the insulated packaging market in 2020, owing to their extensive set of advantages such as high bending resistance, burst strength, tear resistance, impact strength, and more. Corrugated cardboard-based insulated packaging offer protection to shipped products. During transport and movement, the combination of rigidity and cushioning traits makes them physically powerful to bear impact.

3. Insulated Packaging Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry : The food & beverages segment held the largest share in the insulated packaging market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.11%, owing to the increasing usage of insulated packaging in the food and beverages industries. Factors such as an increase in demand for packaged food and an increase in ready-to-eat food consumption are responsible for the growth rate. Proper transport and storage of frozen foods are vital to maintaining food safety and quality throughout the distribution process.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Insulated Packaging industry are:

1. Airlite Plastics Co.,

2. Amcor PLC,

3. Cryopak,

4. Davis Core & Pad Company,

5. DS Smith PLC.

