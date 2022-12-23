At 6.5 % CAGR, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size Worth USD 9.5 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising demand for silicone polymers based pressure sensitive adhesive in the electronic and medical industry will drive the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market size is forecast to reach US$ 9.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026. Globally, the rising demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) owing to its thin, flexible material with single or double-sided coating in various end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, and electronics is estimated to drive the market growth. The increasing usage of resins such as silicone polymers, polyisobutene, and elastomers, generally synthetic rubber as the base polymer owing to its functionality and durability, in various end-use sectors will also substantially drive the demand for PSAs. Nitrocellulose adhesive, hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins, and ethylene-vinyl acetate are the thermoplastic resins generally employed in pressure-sensitive adhesives. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11719/pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market.html

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-pacific region dominated the pressure sensitive adhesives Market due to the rising government investments in the healthcare, electronics, and construction and infrastructure segments in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Australia.

2. Current product innovations to improve modulus of elasticity and rigidity are expected to broaden the application range of pressure sensitive adhesives in structural applications and drive the growth of the market in the projected period.

3. Low adhesive strength provided by the pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) would further affect the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=11719



Segmental Analysis:

1. Acrylic resin held the largest share in the pressure sensitive adhesives market in 2020. Acrylic PSAs are widely employed in a variety of applications due to the saturated nature of the polymer and its subsequent oxidation resistance. Also, the acrylic PSAs have good physical properties in general for a wide range of long-term exterior applications.

2. The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of more than 39% in the pressure sensitive adhesives market in 2020. Globally, the region's growth in the market is mainly due to strong economic growth and heavy investments in the packaging, construction, automotive, and electronic industries. Also, the rising adoption of various resins such as polyisobutene, silicone polymers, and elastomers in emerging economies has uplifted the market growth.

3. Tapes held the largest share in the pressure sensitive adhesives market in 2020. Rising demand for tapes owing to its low cost and ease of use when compared to traditional methods is estimated to uplift the growth of the market. Due to the advantageous properties of pressure sensitive adhesives tapes such as reduced assembly time, vibration dampening and noise reduction eliminates the need for surface refinishing, and others has raised the demand for these tapes in various end use industries.

4. The packaging sector held the largest share in the pressure sensitive adhesives market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. There are two types of packaging namely flexible and rigid, pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are used in these packaging depending on the application's suitability.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry are -

1. Henkel AG & Company KGAA,

2. Arkema Group,

3. The Dow Chemical Company,

4. H.B. Fuller,

5. Avery Dennison Corporation,



Click on the following link to buy the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=11719



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Industrial Adhesives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16490/industrial-adhesives-market.html

B. Solvent Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Solvent-Pressure-Sensitive-Adhesives-Market-Research-502869



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062