AG Platkin Announces Proposed New Regulations on Pre-Academy Fitness Standards for Police Recruits

TRENTON — The New Jersey Police Training Commission, chaired by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, is proposing new rules aimed at establishing permanent standards for pre-academy fitness and psychological testing for law enforcement recruits to gain admission to the police academy.

The additional qualifications in the proposed new rules ensure that recruits entering New Jersey’s police academies meet a minimum standard of physical fitness, as well as pass a psychological exam. These requirements will reduce the number of recruits who are dismissed from the academy for failure to pass the required physical fitness components of the academy. Additionally, requiring a pre-admission psychological screening helps ensure that recruits entering the academy can withstand the stress of a basic law enforcement course, as well as the demands of a job in law enforcement after graduation.

The rule proposal was published in the New Jersey Register on June 6, 2022 (see 54 N.J.R. 1011(a)). The commission is extending the public comment period, such that written comments on the proposed agency rule will be accepted until January 21, 2023. Written comments should be sent via overnight mail, regular mail, or email to:

Regulatory Practice Officer
Police Training Commission
Division of Criminal Justice
Attention: Public Comments – PTC Pre-Academy Fitness Regulations
Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex
P.O. Box 085
Trenton, NJ 08625-0085
Or electronically at: PTC@njdcj.org

