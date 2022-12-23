Electronic Sensors Market to Reach Total Valuation of US$32.5 billion by the end of 2028

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The image sensors segment and influence the growth of the Electronic Sensors market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Electronic Sensors Market is expected to reach US$32.5 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 12.5% during 2023-2028. Rising usage of smartphones, wearable devices and other electronic devices, growing demand for automation in different industries and an increase in demand for smart sensors in the developments of smart cities are driving the Electronics Sensors industry forward. Additionally, technological advancements in sensors such as pressure sensors, temperature sensors, motion sensors, image sensors, proximity sensors, fingerprint sensors and biosensors and widespread applications of these sensors in various industry verticals are fueling the growth of the Electronic Sensors Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Electronic Sensors Market highlights the following areas –

• In the Electronic Sensors market report, the image sensors segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.1%, owing to factors such as growing demand for multiple camera modules in smartphones and integration of video surveillance across industries.

• The Consumer Electronics industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% due to growing demand for smartphones with innovative features and a growing trend towards miniaturization of consumer electronic devices.

• APAC dominated the global Electronic Sensors Market with a market share of 42% in 2022, due to the growing disposable income of the consumers, increased consumer electronics demand and R&D investments of major manufacturers for technologically advanced sensors.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Product Type - the Image Sensors segment in Electronic Sensors Market report had the highest share and it is analyzed to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2023-2028. Growing demand for multiple camera modules in smartphones, the integration of video surveillance across many industries and improved quality of image processing techniques and technologies are some of the major factors boosting the image sensors segment and thereby increasing the Electronic Sensors market size.

• By End-use industry - the consumer electronics segment had the highest share in the Electronic Sensors Market report and is also analyzed to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2023-2028. Growing demand for consumer electronics and smart sensors and the incorporation of innovative features in devices such as smartphones, laptops and wearable devices are fueling the segment’s growth in the Electronic Sensors market.

• By Geography - APAC dominated the global market for Electronic Sensors Market with a market share of 42% in 2022. the region is also analyzed to have significant growth over the forecasting period. Due to the increase in consumers’ disposable income and increased internet penetration, the consumer electronics segment is constantly on the rise which creates ample opportunities for the Electronic Sensors market to grow.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electronic Sensors Industry are -

1. STMicroelectronics

2. Sony Corporation

3. Bosch

4. Siemens

5. Sick AG

