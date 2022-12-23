The Grinch was Grinching at Middleton Park on Oak Island for a Worthy Cause
CENTURY21 Collective’s leadership team raised $850 for the Brunswick Community College Foundation. transplanting “Whoville” complete with “The Grinch” & Santa.
We had so much fun creating our C21Whooville photo shoot with Santa and The Grinch while raising $850 for the Brunswick Community College Foundation.””OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, December 17, CENTURY21 Collective’s leadership team joined forces with photographer Brenda Torrey, Brunswick Community College, to raises needed funds for the Brunswick Community College Foundation. The setting, a transplanted “Whoville” at Middleton Park on Oak Island complete with special appearances by “The Grinch” (Gina Barry); who went on to spread Grinching throughout Middleton Park and Good-Old Santa (Bill Craft). Special thanks to Santa who was there to ban “The Grinch” to his rightful place, Grinchville, which is far, far away from Oak Island.
— Lindsey Jenkins, C21 Collective
The CENTURY21 Collective’s team, Santa, The Grinch, Whoville’s Mayor and Cindy Lou took photos with both young and old and some four-legged friends raising $850 for the Brunswick Community College Foundation. The Foundation enables the college to meet a number of diverse needs that could not be achieved solely with State funding.
Why Do It?
Cindy Lou (Lindsey Jenkins, CENTURY 21 Collective, Co-Owner went on to explain, “We wanted
to give back to the community while spreading Christmas Joy! We had so much fun creating
our C21Whooville photo shoot complete with holiday photos with Santa and The Grinch while raising
$850 for the Brunswick Community College Foundation.”
“I had so much fun dressing up and meeting the children and parents who came out to take a photo with our Whoville crew and Santa. We even got to meet a lot of their four-legged friends as well! It was great fun and a great way to raise needed funds for such a worthy need,” said C21 Collective’s Whoville Mayor (Stephen Votino, Co-Owner, CENTURY 21 Collective Century 21, Triangle Group, Raleigh; CENTURY 21 Providence, Charlotte) explained.
CENTURY21 Collective’s Whoville’s Elf (Caryn Walsh, Broker-In-Charge), explained, “Being born and raised here in Brunswick County, Oak Island has always had a special place in my heart. I jumped at the chance to be a part of helping Brunswick Community College Foundation Board while getting to share in the Christmas spirit with the amazing people here on Oak Island.”
Special thanks to: “The Grinch” - Gina Barry, Santa -Bill Craft and photographer Brenda Torrey, Brunswick Community College
About: CENTURY 21 Collective, 8903 E. Oak Island Drive, Ste. 2, 910-233-7647/ Collective.c21.com
Locally owned and managed, CENTURY 21 Collective is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of 14,250 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide with more than 150,000 independent sales professionals.
