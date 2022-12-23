PR Novo to work with Plastic Surgeons to improve their Personal Branding

PR Novo has announced that they will work with plastic surgeons to help with their personal branding. In a report by Grand View Research, the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market size was valued at USD 63.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PR Novo has announced that they will work with plastic surgeons to help with their personal branding. In a report by Grand View Research, the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market size was valued at USD 63.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. As the market grows, it is crucial for surgeons to have a strong personal brand to differentiate themselves from the competition.

PR Novo plans to help independent plastic surgeons as well as beauty, cosmetology, and aesthetic clinics by providing them access to top-tier magazines and placements in regional publications, including podcasts.

Public Relations campaigns will help the surgeons stand out and increase patient confidence in the services. CEO and founder of PR Novo, Sofia Shved, commented on the new offering, saying "We are excited to partner with some of the most talented and renowned plastic surgeons in the world. Our team's branding and marketing expertise will be a valuable asset for such experts as they continue to provide life-changing treatments for their patients." Plastic surgery is becoming an increasingly popular option for people looking to improve their appearance. As the industry grows, it is more important than ever for surgeons to have a solid personal brand. With PR Novo's help, plastic surgeons can ensure that they put their best foot forward and attract new patients.

The editorial coverage that results from a successful public relations campaign can make a physician a "star" in their target area. Although good training, surgical results, and patient care is of paramount importance, in today's media-driven society, customers also place tremendous credibility in what the media dictates as chic, fashionable, or of quality.

PR Novo has clients from startups to Fortune 500s in different industries. Sofia Shved highlights the importance of Personal branding in a recently published article on Entrepreneur.

"Attention is world currency right now, and deploying the right PR Strategy can help attract the right clients for the practice," explained Sofia Shved.

