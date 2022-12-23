Finxeed Announces $10 Million Strategic Investment from DBank (Chain Bank Group) to Launch the World's First Digital Asset Prop Firm

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Finxeed, the decentralized credibility scoring platform, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DBank Group. Pursuant to the MoU, DBank Group intends to make a strategic investment of 10 million USD to create a trust network through big data, to enhance trust, transparency, and security in web3 especially decentralized finance (DeFi). This investment enabled the conception of STOT, the world's first digital asset prop firm. Finxeed believe that empowering trust within the DeFi community starts from digital asset traders.

DBank Group has been creating a blockchain industry ecosystem since 2018 with blockchain infrastructure services at its core. This ecosystem integrates information technology, open platforms, investments, industrial research, and technological advancement. The partnership with DBank Group is a key step in Finxeed's mission to revolutionize the credibility scoring market in web3. The strategic investment will also help Finxeed to broaden its product suite and develop innovative services for the benefits of its customers, for example, trust-based community building, news and media provenance, and on-chain trade scoring and certification. This strategic investment from DBank Group is a testament to Finxeed's leadership in the space.

As the key initiatives to further empowerment of trust within the blockchain community. STOT will be a platform for traders to learn, share and grow their trading skills and strategies and gain their credibility scoring profile in the decentralized society. It will feature a variety of tools and resources to help traders improve their trading abilities and credibility and make more informed decisions.

Both experienced and novice traders can obtain a program certification from STOT, a two-step evaluation process that verifies their trading skills. Participants will go through a verification process before graduating as a STOT alumni once they have demonstrated their trading abilities and discipline by successfully completing the training objectives. Participants in STOT will have the chance to trade as STOT alumni on behalf of the Partnered Trading Platform. Finxeed hopes that STOT will become a hub for traders to learn, grow, collaborate, and most importantly build trust.

About Finxeed

Finxeed is a decentralized credibility scoring platform founded in 2022 and is powered by a team of experienced professionals from the fields of finance, technology, and marketing, who specialize in creating cutting-edge solutions for the digitalized world. The company is also backed by leading venture capitalists and angel investors, who share the vision of creating a trust network through big data, to enhance trust, transparency, and security in a decentralized society.

By combining on-chain footprint data collection systems, decentralized credibility scoring, and supervisory technology, Finxeed will be building the most trust-centric environment that spans the entire blockchain industry vertical. Leading the wave in provenance, authenticity, and credibility in web3.

Media Contact

Representative: Jaz pee

Contact: (60) 12 218 9181

Email: jazpee@finxeed.com

Website - www.finxeed.com

Community and social media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Discord

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9271/148980_f8652a4eb4d20a07_001full.jpg

Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9271/148980_f8652a4eb4d20a07_002full.jpg

Image 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9271/148980_f8652a4eb4d20a07_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148980