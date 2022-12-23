Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,907 in the last 365 days.

Jenings Insurance Unveils Financial Program to Help Businesses and Individuals Reduce Overhead and Taxes

With healthcare costs on the rise, Jenings Insurance puts together strategies for businesses and individuals

Arroyo Grande, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Jenings Insurance, an Arroyo Grande, California-based insurance, and financial services firm, unveiled its program to reduce overhead and tax payments for businesses and individuals. The company's relationships with providers and knowledge of IRS rules and regulations have allowed them to save their clients millions.

"Healthcare costs are skyrocketing for business owners and sole proprietors across the county," Owner Andrew C Jenings said. "Whether it's finding a new plan and policy that can still provide for their employees or it's evaluating and adjusting current coverages to be more tax-advantageous, we work with those decision-makers and individuals to give them a plan that makes sense and gives them more money in their pocket."

Through creative healthcare solutions, Andrew and his team reduce businesses' overhead costs, while they also work to provide a financial roadmap for business owners to save on taxes. They understand that every situation is unique and needs a customized plan for them. With their expert knowledge of insurance and tax laws, the team helps business owners save money before and after retirement.

"Life is like a coin, you only get to spend it once, so spend it wisely. Having a tax plan and understanding healthcare isn't easy. We simplify the process so you're not spending money when you don't have to," Jenings added.

To learn more, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://taxplanman.com or https://calendly.com/wealthplanman.

About Jenings Insurance

Jenings Insurance and Redwood Tax Specialists are a professional team that includes experts from across the board to offer the most comprehensive approach to cutting taxes. Each person on their team brings a unique perspective from a different part of the financial or legal industries. Learn more at taxplanman.com.

Media Contact:
Name: Andrew C Jenings
Email: wealthplanman@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149322

You just read:

Jenings Insurance Unveils Financial Program to Help Businesses and Individuals Reduce Overhead and Taxes

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.