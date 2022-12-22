Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas in November

SPRINGFIELD - Jobs increased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in four and was unchanged in five.





"Significant job growth has remained consistent throughout all corners of the state for nearly two years," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As job expansion continues and more people enter the labor force to capitalize on newly created job opportunities, IDES stands ready to provide resources that will help match employers and jobseekers."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+6.4%, +11,400), the Rockford MSA (+3.9%, +5,600), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+3.6%, +134,200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing (fourteen areas); Mining and Construction, Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Education and Health Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (ten areas); Government (nine areas); Retail Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas each).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Kankakee MSA (+0.3 point to 5.4%), the Bloomington MSA (+0.2 point to 3.4%), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+0.2 point to 3.6%) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro Division (+0.2 point to 3.8%). The largest unemployment rate decreases were in the Rockford MSA (-0.7 point to 5.8%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-0.3 point to 3.7%) and the Decatur MSA (-0.3 point to 5.7%). The Chicago Metro Division unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.5%. The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in 83 counties, decreased in 14, and was unchanged in 5.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area November 2022* November 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.4% 3.2% 0.2 Carbondale-Marion 4.0% 4.0% 0.0 Champaign-Urbana 3.6% 3.4% 0.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.5% 4.5% 0.0 Danville 5.2% 5.1% 0.1 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 4.0% -0.3 Decatur 5.7% 6.0% -0.3 Elgin 4.2% 4.2% 0.0 Kankakee 5.4% 5.1% 0.3 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 3.8% 3.6% 0.2 Peoria 4.5% 4.5% 0.0 Rockford 5.8% 6.5% -0.7 Springfield 3.9% 4.0% -0.1 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.8% 3.8% 0.0 Illinois Statewide 4.4% 4.3% 0.1 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - November 2022

Metropolitan Area November November Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 96,600 93,400 3,200 Carbondale-Marion MSA 58,900 58,300 600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 120,200 119,400 800 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,842,000 3,707,800 134,200 Danville MSA 26,400 26,000 400 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 189,800 178,400 11,400 Decatur MSA 49,500 48,400 1,100 Elgin Metro Division 260,900 253,200 7,700 Kankakee MSA 43,600 42,500 1,100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 426,700 415,200 11,500 Peoria MSA 170,500 166,000 4,500 Rockford MSA 148,800 143,200 5,600 Springfield MSA 110,800 107,900 2,900 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 240,000 238,600 1,400 Illinois Statewide 6,165,200 5,975,200 190,000 *Preliminary | **Revised

Labor Market Area Nov 2022 Nov 2021 Over the Year Change Mattoon-Charleston Area Clark County 4.0 % 3.7 % 0.3 Coles County 4.1 % 3.7 % 0.4 Cumberland County 3.0 % 3.1 % -0.1 Douglas County 3.1 % 2.8 % 0.3 Edgar County 3.3 % 3.1 % 0.2 Moultrie County 2.9 % 2.6 % 0.3 Shelby County 3.7 % 3.2 % 0.5 Effingham Area Clay County 4.6 % 4.1 % 0.5 Crawford County 3.7 % 3.7 % 0.0 Effingham County 2.9 % 2.8 % 0.1 Fayette County 4.1 % 3.7 % 0.4 Jasper County 3.4 % 3.0 % 0.4 Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area Clinton County 2.7 % 2.5 % 0.2 Hamilton County 3.4 % 3.1 % 0.3 Jefferson County 4.9 % 4.8 % 0.1 Marion County 4.8 % 4.6 % 0.2 Washington County 2.3 % 2.3 % 0.0 Wayne County 3.9 % 3.4 % 0.5 Other Areas LWIA 21 3.9 % 3.6 % 0.3 LWIA 23 3.8 % 3.6 % 0.2 LWIA 24 3.9 % 3.9 % 0.0 LWIA 25 4.5 % 4.4 % 0.1 LWIA 26 4.7 % 4.3 % 0.4 Southeastern EDR 3.8 % 3.6 % 0.2

South Central Illinois Highlights





Mattoon - Charleston Area





November 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +475 compared to one year ago.





Employment gains were posted in Government (+125), Financial Activities (+125), Leisure and Hospitality (+100), Professional and Business Services (+75), Information (+75), Construction (+50), Manufacturing (+50), Natural Resources and Mining (+25), and Other Services (+25).





Payrolls decreased in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-150). No change in employment was reported in Educational and Health Services.

Effingham Area

Total nonfarm employment in November 2022 increased by +300 compared to last year.





Employment gains were posted in Government (+125), Educational and Health Services (+100), Construction (+100), Professional and Business Services (+50), Leisure and Hospitality (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).





Employment declined in Manufacturing (-75), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-25), and Financial Activities (-25).





No change was reported in Information, or Other Services.





Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area





November 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +450 since November 2021.





Employment increased in Government (+300), Manufacturing (+100), Leisure and Hospitality (+50), Other Services (+25), Construction (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).





Payrolls decreased in Educational and Health Services (-25), and Financial Activities (-25).





No employment change was reported in Information or Professional and Business Services.





Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2022 data compared to January 2021 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.







