Press Releases

12/22/2022

Connecticut Department of Public Health warns residents of carbon monoxide poisoning danger due to impending storm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 22, 2022

CONTACT: Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.—The first major storm of the season is expected to include substantial rain, high winds, and potential power outages, so the Connecticut Department of Public Health is reminding residents of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning from improper use of fuel burning equipment. Every winter in Connecticut, hundreds of residents are taken to the emergency department and some are hospitalized and even die due to carbon monoxide poisoning resulting from malfunctioning furnaces, improperly placed portable generators, and indoor use of charcoal grills.

“The tragic reality is that most of these carbon monoxide poisonings and deaths are completely preventable,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “It is very important to learn how carbon monoxide gas can harm you and what you can do to keep your loved ones safe from carbon monoxide poisoning this winter, especially if you lose power during a winter storm.”

Carbon monoxide is an invisible odorless gas that can be fatal. It forms when fuels like gasoline, natural gas, propane, wood, charcoal, and kerosene do not burn completely. Breathing carbon monoxide can deprive the body of oxygen, and may lead to illness, unconsciousness and death.

Symptoms of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

How Do I Know?

Carbon monoxide alarms are the only way to know if the deadly gas is present in your home. DPH recommends that all residents with fuel burning appliances or indoor equipment install carbon monoxide alarms near all sleeping areas in their home to alert them of the presence of carbon monoxide. Install a carbon monoxide alarm on each floor of your home and outside of each bedroom. Install new batteries as per manufacturer’s instructions and replace alarms every five years, as the sensors degrade.

How can I stay safe?

Never use portable generators, charcoal or gas grills, gas or propane powered pressure washers, saws or other fuel powered equipment inside your home, garage, carport, basement or other enclosed spaces. Opening windows and doors and operating fans is not enough to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide in a home.

Install a carbon monoxide alarm on each floor of your home & outside of each bedroom.

Make sure the exhaust pipe on your standby generator is pointing away from the house.

Place portable generators at least 20 feet from the house.

Make sure gas dryer vents and automobile tail pipes are not plugged up with snow.

Have your heating systems, chimney flues, gas appliances, wood stoves, and generators checked every year, and cleaned and serviced as needed by qualified heating/appliance contractors

For more info, contact your local health department or call the Connecticut Department of Public Health at 860-509-7740.

Additional resources:

CT DPH Environmental & Occupational Health Assessment Program:

www.ct.gov/dph/co 860-509-7740

Connecticut Poison Control Center:

http://poisoncontrol.uchc.edu 800-222-1222

Consumer Product Safety Commission

http://www.cpsc.gov (Important info about portable generators)

