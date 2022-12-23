Submit Release
HDOT reminds travelers of new parking rates at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Posted on Dec 22, 2022 in Airports News, Main, News

Other holiday season travel reminders include catching a ride to the airport and following TSA packing guidance.

 

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Airports Division (HDOT-A) alerts travelers of the upcoming increase in rates for parking more than 6 hours at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). The new rates take effect on January 1, 2023. Details, including the new rate chart, are posted at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/airports/hawaii-department-of-transportation-announces-rate-increases-for-parking-at-daniel-k-inouye-international-airport/

HNL as well as Hawai‛i’s other four major airports, Kahului (OGG), Kona (KOA), Hilo (ITO), and Lihue (LIH) are expected to be busy this holiday season. HNL, ITO, and LIH parking lots are approaching full capacity daily, especially from early morning hours until later in the afternoon, peak time.

Neighbor Island airports are finding ways to try and accommodate those looking for parking. OGG is having airport employees park in the rental car facility, and that should open a few hundred more stalls for the public until the new year. At KOA overflow is being routed onto Pao‘o Street. And at ITO a nearby grass lot has been covered with gravel to open more parking spaces, and the plan is to pave it in the future.

HDOT encourages travelers to consider getting dropped off by family, friends, taking a taxi, or ride share service.

If utilizing the airport’s public parking garages, travelers are advised to arrive early and allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies, as some lots are farther from the main terminal than others.

For more parking information at the airports click on the following links:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) https://airports.hawaii.gov/hnl/getting-to-from/parking/

Kahului Airport (OGG) https://airports.hawaii.gov/ogg/getting-to-from/parking/

Lihue Airport (LIH) https://airports.hawaii.gov/lih/getting-to-from/parking/

Hilo International Airport (ITO) https://airports.hawaii.gov/ito/getting-to-from/parking/

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) https://airports.hawaii.gov/koa/getting-to-from/parking/

The total amount of public parking stalls by airport is listed below:

HNL – 5,329

OGG – 1,200

LIH – 578

ITO – 480

KOA – 1,691

For more information on ways to make the travel process smoother, please visit the Transportation Security Administration website by clicking here.

