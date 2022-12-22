High Winds, Rain in the Forecast for the City of Boston

The City of Boston is expected to experience winds of 50-60 miles per hour on Friday until 6 p.m. in the evening, with up to 2 inches of rainfall across the City. While the temperature on Friday will be in the 40s, wind chill could drive that down into the low teens on Friday and throughout the weekend.

For anyone planning to go out this weekend, be sure to dress warmly, do your best to stay dry, watch for icy conditions and signs of hypothermia. Mayor Wu and the City of Boston are encouraging residents to avoid driving, if they can. Fewer cars on our streets means fewer opportunities for dangerous incidents. If you must drive, please drive slowly, be especially vigilant, and budget extra time to account for potential road closures.

City departments — including Emergency Management, Boston Water and Sewer, and the Environment Department — will monitor the storm through the National Weather Service.

As a coastal city, Boston could be at risk of coastal flooding, and water levels are expected to be around 3 feet above high tide. If you live in a coastal part of Boston, you can keep up with the latest information on the National Weather Service website.

To stay up-to-date with any alerts from the City, you can sign up for AlertBoston online or by texting ALERTBOSTON, all one word no spaces, to 888-777. We will continue to keep boston.gov updated with the latest information about the storm.

For our unhoused and house-bound neighbors, winter storms can be particularly dangerous. If you see anyone who might be in need of help, or are experiencing an emergency, please call 911. We will have Boston Police and Emergency Medical Services teams available to check in and provide assistance, as needed.

Please note: You can contact 311 for non-emergency questions or service needs, such as downed trees. If any residents see downed trees on public property, please report them to 311.

You can call 311 or submit a request via the app. In this case, we encourage you to use the 311 app if you can, since reference photos are incredibly helpful.

If you come across a downed tree that’s tangled in electrical wires, do report it to 311 but please do not come into contact with the trees, wires, or anything else. Electrical wires could be live, and we want to ensure all of our residents are safe. Once trees are reported, we will work with electrical companies to ensure trees can be cleared safely.

