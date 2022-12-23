EMU to Organise Various Awareness Activities with the Slogan “Books on the Path of Information” Throughout 2023

Throughout the year 2023, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Press and the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate will be organising various awareness events under the title of “Book Gatherings with EMU” and with the slogan of “Books on the Path of Information”. A press conference has been held at the EMU Board of Trustees Meeting Hall on Monday, 19 December 2022, at 10:00 a.m.. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Chair of the Executive Board of EMU Press Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara, Department of Social and Cultural Activities Unit Manager Çiğdem Duvarcı, and members of the press were present at the said meeting.

“Awareness towards Books will Increase”

Delivering the opening speech of the meeting, Vice Rector Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu noted that the activities to be organized throughout 2023 aim to contribute to the development of reading culture in the society and to raise awareness about the importance of written sources. Stating that as part of the events, talks and autograph sessions featuring the authors of EMU Publications will be held, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu stated that a Book Fair will also be organized in the coming months. Thanking Prof. Dr. Hoşkara and Duvarcı for their contributions to the organization of the events, Extending her best wishes to all in the New Year, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu noted that 2023 will be an important year in the development of the reading culture, and awareness towards reading in EMU.

“A New Project We Aim to Offer the Community”

Chair of the EMU Press Executive Board Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara also stated in her speech that EMU Press has been publishing quality academic and popular publications in line with both local and global needs since 1995. Prof. Dr. Hoşkara noted that the publications can be published in Turkish and English, as well as in different languages ​​for those who wish, and can be printed by the EMU Press. Prof. Dr. Hoşkara also stated that it is possible to reach EMU publications, current or past publications, including studies carried out inside and outside of EMU in the fields of Basic Sciences, Social Sciences, Health Sciences, Architecture/Planning/Design and Culture/Art, in local bookstores in the country especially in Deniz Plaza. Prof. Dr. Hoşkara stated that the demand for different publications from abroad has increased and this is pleasing. Stating that EMU Publications, which includes academic periodicals / journals published by different academic units and research centers, is the face of EMU, Prof. Dr. Hoşkara put forth that that the “Book Gatherings with EMU” event emerged as a new project in which they aim to offer EMU publications to the public.

“People of All Ages Will Benefit From Many Activities”

EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate Unit Manager Çiğdem Duvarcı stated that they will contribute to EMU Press with events. Stating that there will be author talks and autograph sessions about the books published by EMU Publications, Duvarcı announced that the first of these will be about the new book titled “Contemporary Famagusta Engravings” published by EMU Press. Stating that with the contributions of Deniz Plaza, stands will be set up for book lovers on campus and those who wish can buy gifts from EMU Press' publications at these stands before the New Year's Eve, and stated that a Book Fair will be held in spring. Duvarcı went on to state that in order to ensure that individuals from all regions and all ages visit the fair and benefit from many activities , they will organise book sales, panels, workshops in the fields of science, art and technology, storytelling, audio book corners, and autograph sessions with authors coming from abroad. Duvarcı concluded her address by stating that they aim to spread the reading culture within the society.