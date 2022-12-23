THE Education Quality of EMU FLEPS Gets Approved by the Prestigious Eaquals Accreditation

Eastern Mediterranean University Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (EMU FLEPS) successfully completed the inspections held in December and is awarded with the prestigious international accreditation of “Evaluation and Accreditation of Quality Language Services (EAQUALS)”. A statement made by the EMU FLEPS said: “Within the scope of its vision, mission and educational philosophy, EMU FLEPS formed the Accreditation Committee with the understanding of “making the school a world-class educational institution” and has proven once again that it has these standards by obtaining the EAQUALS Accreditation with the support of its Assistant Directors, coordinators, successful work of the team members, instructors and the contributions of its students”.

“EMU FLEPS awarded with Perfection”

According to the information conveyed by the EMU Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School Director Assist. Prof. Dr. Ramadan Eyyam, “EAQUALS” Accreditation exceeds the standards in Management and Administration, Quality Assurance, Communication with the Personnel, Communication with Students and Other Shareholders, Course Design and Supporting Systems, Education, Evaluation and Certification, Academic Resources, Student Services, Personnel Profile and Development, Personnel Employment Requirements and Learning Environment. Therefore, education institutions with EAQUALS accreditation ensures a high quality language training for their students. EMU is awarded with excellence by being evaluated above the standards in the accreditation criteria set by EAQUALS, which is referred as the accreditation of “quality and excellence in language education”.

Institutions are going under Intense Inspection Processes

Collaborating with the Council of Europe and many international organizations with common goals in language education, EAQUALS gives accreditation to foreign language schools with a multi-faceted evaluation in order to improve the quality of foreign language education worldwide, although it is based in Europe. Institutions that have entered the EAQUALS accreditation process have an obligation to prove that they are excellent at all stages of language education and training. In this context, institutions are going through an intense inspection process. The EAQUALS membership process brings together language education centers from more than 30 countries and many important national and international institutions that actively support language education.

Member education institutions accredited by EAQUALS consistently deliver a high standard of language instruction, meeting the language learning needs around the world. Established in 1991, EAQUALS provides consultancy to the Council of Europe on language teaching policies, and in accordance with its mission, provides international training and conducts research in areas such as curriculum, teacher training, assessment and evaluation, and school management.